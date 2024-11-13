Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,021,829 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,846,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,021,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 7.51% of National Bank worth $119,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 194.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 381,754 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,758,000 after buying an additional 229,630 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 223,505 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of National Bank by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 176,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,152,000 after acquiring an additional 167,711 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at National Bank

In other National Bank news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $63,265.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,652 shares in the company, valued at $528,552.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $63,265.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,552.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 16,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $696,170.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,026 shares in the company, valued at $11,096,166.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,138 shares of company stock worth $1,581,587 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBHC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on National Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of National Bank from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

National Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:NBHC opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.32. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $156.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

