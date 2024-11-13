Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 486.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 367.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 157.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $70.56. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.80%.

VCTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

