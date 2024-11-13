Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 37,346 Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 3,657.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,524,000 after buying an additional 1,224,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,658,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,728,000 after acquiring an additional 770,766 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Life Time Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after acquiring an additional 430,779 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Life Time Group during the second quarter worth about $7,486,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the first quarter worth $5,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Life Time Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,412.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.89.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.13 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

