Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 848 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MSCI by 6.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in MSCI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus boosted their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.83.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $602.64 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $631.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

