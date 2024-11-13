Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $375,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 843.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $211.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $155.04 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

