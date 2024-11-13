VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 262748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Down 3.4 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market cap of C$22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.39.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VentriPoint Diagnostics
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.