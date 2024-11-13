United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.66. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth $103,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

