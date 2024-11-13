Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight” Rating

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $120.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.36.

Twilio Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:TWLO opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.48. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,581.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,749,556 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 205.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

