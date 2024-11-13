TSE:CSU FY2024 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Constellation Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $109.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $110.61. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $55.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s FY2025 earnings at $132.61 EPS.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSU. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,250.00 to C$4,550.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$4,900.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4,800.00.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

CSU stock opened at C$4,489.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$3,015.20 and a 1 year high of C$4,512.08. The company has a market cap of C$95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4,334.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4,099.30.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.353 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.95%.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.