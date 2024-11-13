Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 271 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 269.50 ($3.47), with a volume of 477195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257 ($3.31).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 260 ($3.35) to GBX 270 ($3.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9,133.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 39,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £98,784 ($127,118.77). In other news, insider Hanno Damm sold 214,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.77), for a total transaction of £461,940.40 ($594,441.38). Also, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 39,200 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £98,784 ($127,118.77). Insiders own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

