Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) CFO Phillip Juhan Sells 320,000 Shares

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) CFO Phillip Juhan sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $9,808,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,798 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,308.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phillip Juhan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Phillip Juhan sold 64,000 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $2,110,080.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,928,160.70.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DJT traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.47. 28,268,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,796,823. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 24.73, a current ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trump Media & Technology Group ( NASDAQ:DJT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

