Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) CFO Phillip Juhan Sells 320,000 Shares

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) CFO Phillip Juhan sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $9,808,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,798 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,308.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Phillip Juhan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 11th, Phillip Juhan sold 64,000 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $2,110,080.00.
- On Thursday, August 22nd, Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,928,160.70.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
NASDAQ DJT traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.47. 28,268,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,796,823. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 24.73, a current ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.