Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Transocean from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Transocean Stock Down 4.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

NYSE RIG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. 21,560,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,592,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.78. Transocean has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,139,312.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 138.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

