The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

J. M. Smucker has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. J. M. Smucker has a dividend payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $10.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.5 %

SJM opened at $111.95 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average of $115.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.