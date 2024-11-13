The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BILL. Wolfe Research cut BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.70. BILL has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $90.16. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -269.88 and a beta of 1.59.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte bought 42,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte bought 42,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig purchased 21,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $1,043,525.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,415.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 and have sold 5,333 shares valued at $328,800. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in BILL by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BILL during the first quarter worth $304,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

