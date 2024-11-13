Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Short Interest Update

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the October 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Takara Bio Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKBIF opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. Takara Bio has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Takara Bio Company Profile

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in bioindustry, contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and gene therapy businesses in Japan, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells reagents and instruments, including genetic research reagents and testing kits; products related to coronavirus testing comprising in vitro diagnostics that detect viruses; analytical reagents; single-cell analysis systems; gene expression research reagents; fluorescent proteins series; genome-editing research reagents; iPS cell research reagents; and products for stem cell culturing and induction of differentiation under the TaKaRa, Clontech, and Cellartis brand names.

