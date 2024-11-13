Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sumco Stock Performance

SUOPY opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. Sumco has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.09.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

