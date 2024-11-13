Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sumco Stock Performance
SUOPY opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. Sumco has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.09.
About Sumco
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sumco
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.