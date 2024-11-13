StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of OPGN opened at $1.40 on Friday. OpGen has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

