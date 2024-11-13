Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 361,292 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 174% compared to the typical volume of 132,080 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 190,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 913,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,956,000 after acquiring an additional 63,380 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,409,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,546,003. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $67.79.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

