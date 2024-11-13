State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in State Street by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 198,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,626,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in State Street by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of State Street by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 30,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:STT opened at $95.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,462.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

