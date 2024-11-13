State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,767.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,648,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,991,000 after buying an additional 1,590,558 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,692 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,162,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,220,000 after purchasing an additional 487,556 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 139.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 403,807 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,335.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of KRC opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $43.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 129.34%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

