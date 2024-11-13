Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (SPMC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on November 29th

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SPMC opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Stephen Ketchum purchased 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $145,787.40. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at $145,787.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Company Profile

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

