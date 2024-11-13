Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. Bank of America dropped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.09.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,747,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,138. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.12.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,511,651.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,932,582.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,544. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 23.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 201.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Snowflake by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

