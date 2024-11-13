Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Grows By 1,166.7%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vivendi Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $12.05.
About Vivendi
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vivendi
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is Bitcoin’s Trump Card a Boom or Bust?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Cloudflare Is a Solid Buy for 2025
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top 3 Hotel Stocks to Watch: A Buy, Hold, and Trade Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.