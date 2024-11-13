Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Increases By 980.0%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 980.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. 40,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,924. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $25.43.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
