Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Increases By 980.0%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 980.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. 40,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,924. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $25.43.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

