Short Interest in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Increases By 1,062.4%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 1,062.4% from the October 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LTBR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. 1,610,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,554. Lightbridge has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $133.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lightbridge stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lightbridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

