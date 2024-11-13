Short Interest in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Declines By 90.9%

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the October 15th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:HWBK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,042. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.89 million, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 84.44%.
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
