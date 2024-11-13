Short Interest in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Declines By 90.9%

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the October 15th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWBK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,042. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.89 million, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 84.44%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

