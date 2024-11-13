Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Declines By 82.0%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the October 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 63,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,416. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

