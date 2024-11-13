Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

