SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SNES opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

