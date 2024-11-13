Rakuten Securities Inc. Invests $39,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 43.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NVR by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $146,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NVR by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at about $1,596,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $9,114.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9,443.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8,518.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.54. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,950.21 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $125.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 496.62 EPS for the current year.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

