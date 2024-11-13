QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. QuickLogic had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

QuickLogic Price Performance

QUIK stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. 370,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,876. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $106.90 million, a P/E ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.56. QuickLogic has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on QuickLogic from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 27,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $246,056.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,946.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elias Nader sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $33,078.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,330.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 27,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $246,056.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,946.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,202 shares of company stock worth $378,653. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuickLogic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.