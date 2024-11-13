Q Global Capital Management, L Acquires 58,191 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 58,191 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $996,811.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,812,725 shares in the company, valued at $31,051,979.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Q Global Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 4th, Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 20,927 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $337,552.51.
- On Friday, November 1st, Q Global Capital Management, L acquired 33,495 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $540,944.25.
- On Wednesday, October 30th, Q Global Capital Management, L bought 38,292 shares of ModivCare stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.89 per share, for a total transaction of $608,459.88.
- On Monday, October 28th, Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 25,496 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $400,032.24.
- On Friday, October 25th, Q Global Capital Management, L acquired 20,556 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $301,145.40.
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 50,748 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $718,591.68.
ModivCare Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of MODV stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. 217,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MODV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ModivCare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ModivCare
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ModivCare by 5,522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 49.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $159,000.
About ModivCare
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.
