Q Global Capital Management, L Acquires 58,191 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 58,191 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $996,811.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,812,725 shares in the company, valued at $31,051,979.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Q Global Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 20,927 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $337,552.51.

On Friday, November 1st, Q Global Capital Management, L acquired 33,495 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $540,944.25.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Q Global Capital Management, L bought 38,292 shares of ModivCare stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.89 per share, for a total transaction of $608,459.88.

On Monday, October 28th, Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 25,496 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $400,032.24.

On Friday, October 25th, Q Global Capital Management, L acquired 20,556 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $301,145.40.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 50,748 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $718,591.68.

ModivCare Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of MODV stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. 217,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $702.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MODV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ModivCare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ModivCare by 5,522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 49.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $159,000.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

