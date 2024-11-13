Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 15,392 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 31,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 64,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 103,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at $59,741,643.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,752 shares of company stock valued at $40,156,829. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.56.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $183.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.25 and its 200 day moving average is $171.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.40 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

