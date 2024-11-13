Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 8.5% – Time to Sell?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 35,896,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 40,634,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
