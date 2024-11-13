PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 366,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 135,341 shares.The stock last traded at $54.69 and had previously closed at $55.09.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTPZ. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.4% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

