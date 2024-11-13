PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 192.4% from the October 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 3.88% of PharmaCyte Biotech worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of PMCB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 22,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,772. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.20.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech ( NASDAQ:PMCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cellular therapies for cancer in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer.

