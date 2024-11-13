PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 37,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 42,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $47.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.38% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0302 per share. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.12% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

