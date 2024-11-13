Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 20500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$26.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

