Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.43 and last traded at $70.75, with a volume of 179588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAM. Bank of America upped their target price on Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.71 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

