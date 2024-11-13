OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,140 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 41.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.5% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 5,077.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 182,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 178,612 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $134.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.70 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.69.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.09%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,414.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at $20,955,351.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $169,414.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,177. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

