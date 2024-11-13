OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys Shares of 278,693 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 278,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.20% of Hudson Pacific Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 225.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 116,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,786,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 1,319,869 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 576,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 171,424 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 405.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 248,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

HPP opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $48,292.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,307.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $49,399.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,439.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,307.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

