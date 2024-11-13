Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the October 15th total of 274,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Down 17.6 %
Novo Integrated Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 560,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,803. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.
Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile
