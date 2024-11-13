Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the October 15th total of 274,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Down 17.6 %

Novo Integrated Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 560,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,803. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary care and related wellness products and services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women’s pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

