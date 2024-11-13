Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Leerink Partners

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Leerink Partners from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Leerink Partners currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Neurogene from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Neurogene from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurogene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of Neurogene stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. Neurogene has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGNE. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Neurogene in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Neurogene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

