Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 99 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 45.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 769.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $153.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $203.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.39.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 11,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $1,860,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,109,918.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $1,860,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,109,918.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,436. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,712 shares of company stock worth $3,980,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

