National Bank Financial Predicts TIXT FY2024 Earnings

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for TELUS International (Cda)’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS International (Cda)’s FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

TIXT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.37.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 15.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 971.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 12.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

