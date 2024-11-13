MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 42049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.50.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

