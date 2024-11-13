Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 78,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $18.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

