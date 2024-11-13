Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Down 9.4% – What’s Next?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.39. Approximately 3,689,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,337,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.11.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 515.4% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 40.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

