Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 32,356,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 35,529,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.27.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 374,717,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,041,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,827,207.87. The trade was a -100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,761.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 374,717,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $970,519,430.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at $20,827,207.87. This trade represents a -100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

