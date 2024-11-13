L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.50 and last traded at $70.03, with a volume of 294172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

L’Oréal Stock Down 2.2 %

About L’Oréal

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.87.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

